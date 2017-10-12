Reviewing LendingClub Corporation (LC) & Its Competitors

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is one of 27 public companies in the “Consumer Lending” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LendingClub Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LendingClub Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub Corporation -24.52% -11.97% -2.18% LendingClub Corporation Competitors -28.40% -17.29% 0.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of LendingClub Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of shares of all “Consumer Lending” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of LendingClub Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Consumer Lending” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

LendingClub Corporation has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LendingClub Corporation’s peers have a beta of 1.49, meaning that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LendingClub Corporation and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub Corporation $511.51 million N/A -21.33 LendingClub Corporation Competitors $564.84 million $92.07 million 17.19

LendingClub Corporation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LendingClub Corporation. LendingClub Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LendingClub Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub Corporation 0 9 7 0 2.44 LendingClub Corporation Competitors 161 653 1045 51 2.52

LendingClub Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $6.82, indicating a potential upside of 6.51%. As a group, “Consumer Lending” companies have a potential upside of 49.08%. Given LendingClub Corporation’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LendingClub Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

LendingClub Corporation peers beat LendingClub Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About LendingClub Corporation

LendingClub Corporation provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that has been closed to many investors and only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors. Its technology automates aspects of operations, including the borrower application process, data gathering, credit decisioning and scoring, loan funding, investing and servicing, regulatory compliance and fraud detection. Its platform offers analytical tools and data to enable investors to make decisions and assess their portfolios. Its technology platform has allowed it to expand its offerings from personal loans to include small business loans, and to expand investor classes from individuals to institutions and create various investment vehicles.

