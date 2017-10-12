Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a professional services firm that provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. In accounting and finance, they assist clients with discrete projects requiring specialized professional expertise, such as mergers and acquisitions due diligence, financial analyses and tax-related projects. They also provide human resources management services and information technology services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Resources Connection currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Resources Connection (RECN) opened at 14.80 on Tuesday. Resources Connection has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $442.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Resources Connection will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc is a multinational consulting firm. The Company’s operating entities primarily provide services under the name Resources Global Professionals (RGP). The Company provides consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting; finance; corporate governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management; corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring; information management; human capital; supply chain management, and legal and regulatory.

