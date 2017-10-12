Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NTB)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE: NTB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/8/2017 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2017 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) opened at 36.38 on Thursday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post $2.77 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) provides banking services and wealth management services. The Bank’s geographic segments include Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where its banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialized financial services.

