Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 12th (AAOI, ARDX, ATI, ATVI, ATYM, CAH, CIEN, CNOB, CSCO, CSII)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 12th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics Inc alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen and Company. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “ATI pre-announced Q3 EPS below Street, driven by unfavorable price-cost dynamics.””

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Atalaya Mining PLC (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 752 ($9.89) target price on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the stock.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,200 ($15.78) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,150 ($15.12).

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a $121.00 price target on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,300 ($17.09). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 925 ($12.16) target price on the stock.

Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 680 ($8.94) target price on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 555 ($7.30). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Westell Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of digital and analog products used by telcos to deliver services primarily over existing copper telephone wires that connect end users to a telco’s central office. The company also markets its products and services to other telecommunications and information service providers seeking direct access to end-user customers. The company’s customers include all the Regional Bell Operating Companies as well as GTE and other carriers. “

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is engaged in the business of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. “

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aqua America already expanded its customer base through acquisitions during the first half of 2017. It aims to increase its customer level by 1.5-2% in 2017 through strategic acquisitions and organic initiatives. Rate hikes are boosting its earnings and the company is continuing with its infrastructural strengthening initiatives.The company aims to make capital investments of over $450 million in 2017, which is part of an ambitious investment target of more than $1.2 billion in the 2017-2019 period. Year to date Aqua America's return was marginally lower than the industry it belongs to. However, Aqua America, like other water utilities runs the risk of contamination of water sources, which could raise its operating costs while fluctuating weather conditions might dampen demand for water.”

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Weight Watchers International, Inc. is the largest provider of weight control programs in the world. The core of their business is weekly meetings, in which they present thier scientifically designed program, incorporating group support and education about healthy eating patterns, behavior modification and physical activity. “

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of World Wrestling have outpaced the industry on a year-to-date basis primarily owing to record revenue growth. Recently, WWE and Groupe AB extended their partnership and signed multi-year agreement for airing WWE programming. The company also reached an agreement with Lagardère Sports that will assist it to acquire international sponsorship. We believe these initiatives will continue to boost the top line. Management is optimistic about achieving another great year of revenues and adjusted OIBDA growth. The company is targeting adjusted OIBDA of $100 million, which is nearly up 25% from 2016. WWE’s strategy of creating new content, implementing programs that will have higher customer attraction and retention power, introducing new features, expanding distribution platforms and entering into new regions will boost its revenues. However, continuous decline in pay-per-view and home entertainment revenues remains concerns.”

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wyndham shares have outpaced its industry in the last year. The plan to spin-off its Hotel Group segment is expected to increase the fit, focus and strategic flexibility of both the post spin-off companies. Going forward, Wyndham’s strong developmental pipeline, large international exposure and prudent acquisitions should boost earnings. Initiatives to increase occupancy like the remodeled loyalty program, technological upgrades and marketing efforts are expected to drive growth too. Focus on returning wealth to shareholders through buybacks and dividend hikes also bode well. It has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters and estimates are stable ahead of its third-quarter earnings release. Lingering global uncertainties in some economies and currency fluctuations might limit revenue growth in the near term. Also, soft demand in oil producing regions might hurt RevPAR.”

Extraction Oil & Gas (NYSE:XOG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

Xplore Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:XPLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Xplore Technologies Corp. is engaged in the business of developing integrating and marketing mobile wireless Tablet PC computing systems. Its end-users are able to receive, collect, analyze, manipulate and transmit information in a variety of environments not suited to traditional non-rugged computing devices with the Company’s rugged computing products. The company’s portfolio of product is sold on a global basis. Xplore Technologies Corp. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DENTSPLY SIRONA's higher capital expenditure on product development and tough competition are expected to put margins under pressure. Unfavorable foreign exchange rate and integration are the major risks in the near term. The price performance of the stock has been unfavorable over the last three months. However robust performance by the company’s flagship dental implants, CAD/CAM systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and orthodontic product platforms hold considerable promise over the long haul. The company recently announced the renewal of an existing distribution agreement with Henry Schein Canada, Inc. The agreement is a smart move by DENTSPLY SIRONA as the preexisting distribution agreement did not include the CEREC CAD/CAM restoration system and the Schick line of imaging sensors.”

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search website in Russia. Blog searches offered by the Company’s website includes feeds from leading blog hosting and social networking sites in Russia, including LiveJournal, Vkontakte and Facebook. The Company also offers a wide range of specialized search, personalized and location-based services, including Yandex.News, Yandex.Market, Yandex.Mail and Yandex.Maps. Yandex N.V. and is headquartered in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG’s flagship brand, the invisibleSHIELD, is a protective, high-tech patented film covering, designed for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, PDAs, watch faces, GPS systems, gaming devices and other items. The patent-pending invisibleSHIELD application is the first scratch protection solution of its kind on the market, and has sold over one million units. Currently, ZAGG offers over 2,500 precision pre-cut designs with a lifetime replacement warranty through online channels, resellers, college bookstores, Mac stores and mall kiosks. The company continues to increase its product lines to offer additional electronic accessories to its tech-savvy customer base, as well as an expanded array of invisibleSHIELD products for other industries. “

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zebra Technologies Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiaries design, manufacture and support a broad range of direct thermal and thermal transfer bar code label printers, receipt printers, instant-issuance plastic card printers and secure identification printing systems, related accessories, and support software. The company markets its products worldwide principally to manufacturing and service organizations for use in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification systems. “

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.