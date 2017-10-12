Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital One Financial Corporation’s FY2017 Earnings (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Jefferies Group increased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.54.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Capital One Financial Corporation had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COF. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Capital One Financial Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Capital One Financial Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) opened at 85.885 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.523 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25.

Capital One Financial Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.85 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 367,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $31,972,801.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation by 8,078.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

