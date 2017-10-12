Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 630,800 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 630,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.07% of SunCoke Energy worth $21,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Sweetnam sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $106,489.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $181,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) opened at 9.17 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $589.90 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current year.

SXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

