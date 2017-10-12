Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 16,700 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.63% of InterXion Holding NV worth $20,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterXion Holding NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterXion Holding NV by 259.2% in the second quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in InterXion Holding NV by 6.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in InterXion Holding NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in InterXion Holding NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion Holding NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price target on shares of InterXion Holding NV from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cowen and Company raised shares of InterXion Holding NV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of InterXion Holding NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) opened at 52.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 0.57. InterXion Holding NV has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $52.44.

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). InterXion Holding NV had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterXion Holding NV Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

