Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,288,300 Shares of Western Union Company (The) (WU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,288,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Western Union Company (The) worth $20,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Western Union Company (The) by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,880,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,035,417,000 after buying an additional 795,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Western Union Company (The) by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,834,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $796,941,000 after buying an additional 926,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Union Company (The) by 3,333.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,492,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,918,000 after buying an additional 33,487,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Western Union Company (The) by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,495,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,439,000 after buying an additional 920,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Union Company (The) by 12.6% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,472,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,405,000 after buying an additional 950,840 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP John David Thompson sold 23,500 shares of Western Union Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $472,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WU. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Western Union Company (The) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Western Union Company (The) from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Union Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Union Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Western Union Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Union Company (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of Western Union Company (NYSE WU) opened at 19.74 on Thursday. Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Western Union Company (The) had a return on equity of 92.41% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Union Company will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Union Company (The)

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

