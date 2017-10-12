Relx Plc (RELX) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.23

News stories about Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Relx Plc earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.2525860243009 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Relx Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Relx Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) opened at 22.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.76. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Relx Plc Company Profile

RELX PLC is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

