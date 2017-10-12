Regis Corporation (RGS) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.21

Press coverage about Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Regis Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4499437621168 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Regis Corporation (RGS) traded down 0.41% on Thursday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,957 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. Regis Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company’s market capitalization is $681.14 million.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter. Regis Corporation had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regis Corporation will post $0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Regis Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Regis Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Regis Corporation in a research note on Tuesday.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. The Company operates through three segments: North American Value, North American Premium and International. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s North American Value salon operations consisted of 5,784 Company-owned salons and 2,496 franchised salons operating in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

