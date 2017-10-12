Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Stake Lowered by Schneider Capital Management Corp

Schneider Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial Corporation makes up approximately 2.6% of Schneider Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schneider Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Regions Financial Corporation worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc acquired a new position in Regions Financial Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation by 98,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regions Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. FBR & Co downgraded Regions Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

In other news, Director Susan W. Matlock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 13,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $199,996.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,384.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,733. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) traded down 0.565% during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.955. 5,378,612 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.627 and a beta of 1.34.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Regions Financial Corporation had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.47 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Regions Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Regions Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

