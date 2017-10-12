Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Winnebago Industries (WGO)

Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/5/2017 – Winnebago Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the last three months, Winnebago’s shares outperformed the industry it belongs to. The company has been focusing to increase its production of Class A gas and Class C motorhomes by building new facilities, which will lead to a rise in product demand, in future. The company’ shares repurchase programs and frequent dividend payments will boost its shareholders’ value. Also, the acquisition of Grand Design will help it to diversify its product portfolio and enhance its presence in the towable business. However, the company is facing challenges due to sales decline of the Motorized segment. Also, under the signed repurchase agreements, the company will buy back its default products from the dealers, which will lead to an increase in capital expenditure.”

10/3/2017 – Winnebago Industries was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/2/2017 – Winnebago Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2017 – Winnebago Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

9/1/2017 – Winnebago Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2017 – Winnebago Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/30/2017 – Winnebago Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Winnebago is facing challenges due to sales decline of the Motorized segment. High cost of production at its Junction City, Oregon facility has hit the motorized segment badly. Also, under the signed repurchase agreements, the company will buy back its default products from the dealers, which will lead to an increase in capital expenditure. Also, the company is burdened with debt due to the Grand Design acquisition. However, . The company has been focusing to increase its production of Class A gas and Class C motorhomes by building new facilities, which will lead to a rise in product demand, in future.In the last three months, Winnebago’s shares outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

