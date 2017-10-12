Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) opened at 31.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company’s market capitalization is $835.04 million.

In related news, Director James Edward Bass acquired 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,741. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing product candidates that modulate the activity of regulatory proteins involved in the biology of mitochondrial function, oxidative stress, and inflammation to address the unmet medical needs of patients with a range of serious or life-threatening diseases.

