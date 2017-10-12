Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake Held by Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2,166.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,407,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,959,694,000 after buying an additional 18,551,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,910,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,341,355,000 after buying an additional 989,986 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 55.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after buying an additional 827,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 66.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,603,000 after buying an additional 514,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the second quarter valued at about $28,551,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Company alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTN. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.19.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.27, for a total transaction of $121,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $690,303.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,770 shares of company stock worth $1,052,376 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/raytheon-company-rtn-stake-held-by-cowen-inc.html.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) opened at 187.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.95. Raytheon Company has a one year low of $132.89 and a one year high of $188.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Company will post $7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.7975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.