Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,787 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYN. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rayonier by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Rayonier by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/rayonier-inc-ryn-shares-sold-by-tudor-investment-corp-et-al.html.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) opened at 29.42 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier Inc is a timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. The Company operates through five segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other activities, such as recreational leases, within each respective geography.

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.