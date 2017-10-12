Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stake in PIMCO ETF Trust (BOND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO ETF Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stake in PIMCO ETF Trust (BOND)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-6-46-million-stake-in-pimco-etf-trust-bond.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.