Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.90 Million Position in Unilever PLC (UL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever PLC were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC by 15.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC by 315.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 94,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 71,720 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC by 769.6% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC by 42.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever PLC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Unilever PLC Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

