Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 23,400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $1,058,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 748,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,853,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 1,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,782. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.75 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

