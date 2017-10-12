Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RRC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources Corporation from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank set a $35.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources Corporation from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Range Resources Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.02 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE RRC) traded down 0.65% on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. 4,555,703 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.78 and a beta of 0.95. Range Resources Corporation has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $39.92.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Range Resources Corporation had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.01%.

In other Range Resources Corporation news, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 15,000 shares of Range Resources Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $252,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,358.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ralph Lowe purchased 10,000 shares of Range Resources Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $179,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,413 shares in the company, valued at $457,179.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $449,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. increased its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. now owns 6,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

