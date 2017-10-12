Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 19th. Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY17 guidance at $5.62-5.72 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5.86 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) opened at 91.45 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.12 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

In related news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 59,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $6,406,857.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,800,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 40,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $4,420,063.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,967.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,996 shares of company stock worth $17,517,207 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS AG increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

