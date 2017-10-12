Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Holdings Raised by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 2.3% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Quest Diagnostics worth $38,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS AG increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $104.50 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE DGX) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 850,096 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.12 and a 1-year high of $112.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post $5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

In other news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 59,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $6,406,857.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,800,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $31,571.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,996 shares of company stock worth $17,517,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

