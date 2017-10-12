Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) Insider Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Qualys had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Qualys by 448.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Qualys by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Qualys by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

