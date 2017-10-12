Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in Waters Corporation (WAT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waters Corporation were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Waters Corporation by 1,244.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,590 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Corporation during the second quarter worth about $9,256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters Corporation by 140.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waters Corporation by 326.7% during the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Corporation during the second quarter worth about $3,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of Waters Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Waters Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Waters Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Waters Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Waters Corporation (WAT) traded up 0.03% during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.72. 32,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.49 and a 200 day moving average of $177.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $133.35 and a 1-year high of $190.39.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $558.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.22 million. Waters Corporation had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post $7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rohit Khanna sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $3,418,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,777.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $628,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

