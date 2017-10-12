Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial NV were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 95.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 60,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America Corporation raised CNH Industrial NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial NV in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised CNH Industrial NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of CNH Industrial NV in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) traded up 0.375% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.035. The company had a trading volume of 592,881 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.823. CNH Industrial NV has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $12.27.

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. CNH Industrial NV had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

