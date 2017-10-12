QS Investors LLC Has $1,219,000 Stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP)

QS Investors LLC continued to hold its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.25% of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 900.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 190,292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Mizuho cut Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS AG lowered their target price on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP) opened at 10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The stock’s market cap is $474.83 million. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.44 million. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 61.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jones W. Bryan bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $48,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,665.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

