QS Investors LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital Corporation were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital Corporation by 3,974.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,152,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903,666 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital Corporation by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 12,744,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743,682 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital Corporation by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,890,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital Corporation by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,135,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,671 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital Corporation by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,138,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,912 shares during the period.

Shares of STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) opened at 25.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.23. STORE Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). STORE Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $114.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Corporation will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from STORE Capital Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. STORE Capital Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 126.53%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho raised shares of STORE Capital Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, FBR & Co began coverage on shares of STORE Capital Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.06.

In other STORE Capital Corporation news, Director William Franklin Hipp purchased 4,000 shares of STORE Capital Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,804.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital Corporation

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE) properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio that consisted of investments in 1,660 property locations operated by 360 customers across 48 states.

