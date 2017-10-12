QS Investors LLC Continues to Hold Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)

QS Investors LLC held its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.23% of A10 Networks worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 618.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) opened at 7.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company’s market capitalization is $450.40 million.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post ($0.05) EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America Corporation lowered their target price on A10 Networks from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on A10 Networks to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $193,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,201 shares of company stock worth $2,397,530 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of software and hardware solutions. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

