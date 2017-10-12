QIWI PLC (QIWI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in QIWI PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of QIWI PLC worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QIWI. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in QIWI PLC in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QIWI PLC in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in QIWI PLC in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in QIWI PLC in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QIWI PLC by 24.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

QIWI PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) opened at 17.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 3.35. QIWI PLC has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $26.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QIWI. ValuEngine cut QIWI PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut QIWI PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup Inc. cut QIWI PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. VTB Capital cut QIWI PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIWI PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIWI PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

QIWI PLC Profile

QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company’s network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had deployed over 17.2 million virtual wallets, over 162,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over Russian rubles 70 billion cash and electronic payments monthly.

