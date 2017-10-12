Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Group (SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Andrews now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ SPPI) opened at 13.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.07 billion. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $138,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing oncology and hematology drug products segment. It has a product portfolio consisting of both commercial stage and development stage products that address various cancer types. The Company has six approved oncology/hematology products that target different types of cancer, including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), advanced metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

