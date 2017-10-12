PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s Q1 2018 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Increased by Analyst (PNC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-the-increased-by-analyst-pnc.html.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.26.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) opened at 136.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average is $124.94. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.34 and a one year high of $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.95.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

In other news, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $3,048,835.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,613,074.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,555,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,065,151,000 after buying an additional 589,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,475,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,820,000 after buying an additional 341,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,676,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,539,000 after buying an additional 1,915,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,752,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,394,000 after buying an additional 875,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 6.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,761,000 after buying an additional 654,997 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.