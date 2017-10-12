Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Lowered by Jefferies Group

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) – Analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IBERIABANK Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for IBERIABANK Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of IBERIABANK Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of IBERIABANK Corporation from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

Shares of IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) opened at 83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.32. IBERIABANK Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.73 million. IBERIABANK Corporation had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from IBERIABANK Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. IBERIABANK Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.01%.

In other IBERIABANK Corporation news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $390,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,147.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Davis sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $492,016.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,506.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IBERIABANK Corporation by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

