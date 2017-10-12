Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Lifted by Analyst (AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lifted their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. in a research report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s FY2017 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE AB) opened at 25.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,518,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,573,000 after acquiring an additional 141,736 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,556,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,512,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,474,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after acquiring an additional 299,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 785,538 shares during the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $509,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 293,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,119,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,361.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 580,832 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,784. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds.

