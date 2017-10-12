Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Position Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.36% of Q2 Holdings worth $20,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 16,455.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 2,468.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Q2 Holdings Inc. alerts:

In other Q2 Holdings news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $905,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,798,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $328,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,317. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Q2 Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) opened at 42.25 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The stock’s market cap is $1.74 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/q2-holdings-inc-qtwo-position-raised-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

About Q2 Holdings

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs), to deliver a suite of integrated digital banking services. The Company’s solutions all operate on a common platform that supports the delivery of unified digital banking services across online, mobile and voice channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.