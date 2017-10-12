Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Encana Corp (ECA) Increased by Analyst

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) – Jefferies Group boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encana Corp in a note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst Z. Parham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Encana Corp’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECA. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Encana Corp in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Encana Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Encana Corp to C$19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encana Corp to C$16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Encana Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.35.

Encana Corp (ECA) traded up 0.42% during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.41. 2,262,236 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Encana Corp Company Profile

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

