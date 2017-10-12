Public Storage (PSA) Stake Raised by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 2,552.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,167,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,057,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,599,567,000 after purchasing an additional 727,573 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Public Storage by 87.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,477,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,502,000 after purchasing an additional 688,042 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 3,791.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 641,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,832,000 after purchasing an additional 625,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 20.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,289 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corporation lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $210.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Public Storage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

Public Storage (NYSE PSA) opened at 214.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.30 and its 200-day moving average is $211.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $192.15 and a 12 month high of $232.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 53.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post $7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.96%.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Spogli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.59 per share, with a total value of $401,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

