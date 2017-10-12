Public Sector Pension investment Board Lowers Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK)

Public Sector Pension investment Board lessened its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 76.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE SSTK) opened at 33.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $64.60.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.83 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc (Shutterstock) is a global technology company that operates a two-sided marketplace for professionals to license content. The Company’s library of content includes digital imagery, which consists of licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications and video content, and commercial music, which consists of music tracks and sound effects and which is often used to complement digital imagery.

