Public Sector Pension investment Board Has $414,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

Public Sector Pension investment Board decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 90,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy Corporation were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 105,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 188,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

CHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.76 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.01.

In other Chesapeake Energy Corporation news, Director R Brad Martin bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,641.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE CHK) opened at 3.95 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $3.52 billion. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy Corporation had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post $0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. Exploration and production is engaged in finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL. Marketing, gathering and compression is engaged in marketing, gathering and compression of oil, natural gas and NGL.

