Public Sector Pension investment Board Cuts Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)

Public Sector Pension investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned 0.05% of Koppers Holdings worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers Holdings by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Koppers Holdings by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Koppers Holdings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Koppers Holdings by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers Holdings by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers Holdings Inc. alerts:

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE KOP) opened at 48.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Koppers Holdings had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 153.51%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Koppers Holdings in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Koppers Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Koppers Holdings in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In related news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Public Sector Pension investment Board Cuts Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/public-sector-pension-investment-board-cuts-position-in-koppers-holdings-inc-kop.html.

Koppers Holdings Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc is a global integrated provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. The Company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) and Performance Chemicals (PC). The RUPS business sells treated and untreated wood products, rail joint bars and services primarily to the railroad markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.