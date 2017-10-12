PTC Inc. (PTC) Position Held by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. held its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,502 shares of the technology company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $596,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in PTC by 18.7% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PTC by 213.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,472,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,004 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $123,215.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $317,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $3,588,097. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) traded up 0.25% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 130,717 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.88 billion. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. PTC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $291.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post $1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

