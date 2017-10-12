Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get PTC Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/ptc-inc-ptc-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

In other news, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $317,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $268,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,097 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PTC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 7.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in PTC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PTC by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 4.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC (NASDAQ PTC) traded up 0.42% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.58. 880,905 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.89 billion. PTC has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $60.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PTC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $291.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About PTC

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.