pSivida Corp. (PSDV) Given a $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSDV has been the subject of several other research reports. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $13.00 price target on pSivida Corp. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. FBR & Co restated a buy rating on shares of pSivida Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $10.00 price target on pSivida Corp. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get pSivida Corp. alerts:

Shares of pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) traded down 1.61% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,462 shares. The firm’s market cap is $48.03 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. pSivida Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). pSivida Corp. had a negative return on equity of 134.34% and a negative net margin of 245.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, analysts expect that pSivida Corp. will post ($0.59) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/psivida-corp-psdv-given-a-5-00-price-target-at-hc-wainwright.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in pSivida Corp. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.82% of pSivida Corp. worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About pSivida Corp.

pSivida Corp. develops drug delivery products primarily for the treatment of chronic eye diseases. The Company operates through the biotechnology sector segment. The Company has developed three products for treatment of back-of-the-eye diseases, which include Medidur for posterior segment uveitis, its lead product candidate that is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials; ILUVIEN for diabetic macular edema (DME), its lead licensed product that is sold in the United States and European Union (EU) countries, and Retisert.

Receive News & Ratings for pSivida Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for pSivida Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.