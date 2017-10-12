Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $3.82 Million Stake in McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson Corporation were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation by 16.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 53,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson Corporation news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.65, for a total transaction of $140,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.55, for a total value of $176,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 952,066 shares of company stock valued at $145,736,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.35). McKesson Corporation had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $51.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. McKesson Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of McKesson Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Vetr lowered shares of McKesson Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.51 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $165.00 price objective on shares of McKesson Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson Corporation to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.45.

McKesson Corporation Profile

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

