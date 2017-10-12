Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $2,257,000 Position in Deluxe Corporation (DLX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. held its position in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.07% of Deluxe Corporation worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 23,073.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,191,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,133,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,344,000 after purchasing an additional 155,227 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,217,000 after purchasing an additional 267,739 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,003,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,012,000 after purchasing an additional 48,849 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $485.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.42 million. Deluxe Corporation had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Baldwin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $144,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John D. Filby sold 18,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $1,367,368.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,780.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Deluxe Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products.

