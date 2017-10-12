Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $1,087,000 Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. maintained its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the construction company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.09% of Patrick Industries worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $22,840,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 640.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 195,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 169,329 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $5,240,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,035 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $3,548,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $862,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $106,864.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,280.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,327,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

