Prudential PLC Sells 14,800 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 163,232 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 173.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 90,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) opened at 22.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

