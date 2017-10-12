Prudential PLC Has $670,000 Holdings in Scana Corporation (SCG)

Prudential PLC held its stake in Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Scana Corporation were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scana Corporation by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scana Corporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scana Corporation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Scana Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scana Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scana Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Scana Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. Gabelli lowered shares of Scana Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Scana Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Scana Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Shares of Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) opened at 49.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. Scana Corporation has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. Scana Corporation had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Scana Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Scana Corporation will post $4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Scana Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Scana Corporation Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

