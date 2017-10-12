Prudential Financial (PRU) & Sun Life Financial (SLF) Critical Contrast

Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of Sun Life Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sun Life Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sun Life Financial pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Financial pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prudential Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sun Life Financial and Prudential Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial 0 9 1 0 2.10 Prudential Financial 0 6 6 0 2.50

Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus target price of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.48%. Prudential Financial has a consensus target price of $114.70, indicating a potential upside of 4.26%. Given Sun Life Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than Prudential Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Sun Life Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Financial has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Life Financial and Prudential Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial $20.89 billion 1.17 $3.07 billion $3.17 12.58 Prudential Financial $59.25 billion 0.79 $7.12 billion $8.92 12.33

Prudential Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Life Financial. Prudential Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Life Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Life Financial and Prudential Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial 12.48% 13.29% 1.03% Prudential Financial 7.15% 8.98% 0.56%

Summary

Prudential Financial beats Sun Life Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc. is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services company providing a range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. It operates through five segments. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment provides retail insurance and investment advice, products and services to people across Canada. The SLF U.S. segment has three business units: Group Benefits, International and In-force Management. Its Sun Life Financial Asset Management segment consists of MFS Investment Management and Sun Life Investment Management. The SLF Asia segment operates through subsidiaries in the Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as through joint ventures and associates with local partners in the Philippines, India, China and Malaysia. Its Corporate segment includes SLF U.K. and Corporate Support. Corporate Support operations consist of its Run-off reinsurance business.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc., is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments. The U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management division consists of Individual Annuities, Retirement and Asset Management segments. The U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance division consists of Individual Life and Group Insurance segments. The International Insurance division consists of International Insurance segment. The Closed Block division consists of Closed Block segment. The Company has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

