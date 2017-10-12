Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ CLVS) opened at 82.78 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.05 billion. Clovis Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $99.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology, Inc. will post ($7.55) EPS for the current year.

CLVS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cann initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

In related news, Director James C. Blair sold 18,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $1,450,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $274,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,090,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,685 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe and other international markets. The Company’s product candidates include Rociletinib, Rubraca (Rucaparib) and Lucitanib. Rucaparib is an oral, small molecule poly adenosine diphosphate (ADP)-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3 approved as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer (BRCA) (human genes associated with the repair of damaged deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)) mutation (germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer.

