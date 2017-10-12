Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $122.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of the company outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Moreover, the company saw its 2017 and 2018 estimates move north in the last 60 days. Prudential Financial remains well poised for growth on the back of its high performing asset management business, international operations and deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market. It strives to build leadership position in the pension risk transfer market. Expanded international presence provides it with better organic growth opportunities than peers. Also, a strong balance sheet and efficient capital management are tailwinds. It now expects ROE between 12% and 13% in the near to intermediate-term. However, exposure to low interest rates, unfavorable currency impact and regulatory control remain headwinds.”

Several other research firms have also commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, FBR & Co raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Shares of Prudential Financial (PRU) opened at 110.01 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $82.45 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.61). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post $10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 4,133 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total value of $463,639.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,454.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 14,897 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,638,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

