Prudential Financial Inc. Has $389,000 Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 39.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 532,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 151,890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after buying an additional 88,903 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after buying an additional 120,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) opened at 29.74 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 145.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $139.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 580.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTA. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. FBR & Co set a $32.00 price target on Healthcare Trust of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

